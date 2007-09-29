The Importance of Having the Correct Mindset
Ni Sa Bula,
By now, most of you must be wondering where I've been. Lets just say (for the sake of those snoops from Delainabua who come in here from time to time) that I am somewhere that makes getting online kinda difficult.
However, that has not deterred me from watching Fiji's games on TV!!!! and what a match they played this morning!!! That was one heck of a game, and even better...one HECK OF A RESULT. Of course, if you were a Welshman, you'd disagree with me. But hey...that victory put me is such a good mood that I'm inclinded to let it slide...
It brought home a truth though. The importance of having the correct mindset.
We see it all the time with our champion 7s teams that rule the worldwide scene. Teams actually respect them, they try to avoid them when they can, and when they can't...well we all know and love that situation!!!! I saw it this morning, when a group of valiant young men, halfway across the world, far from home, decided to believe in themselves and actually shook the world.
We saw it when Tonga took the fight to the Springboks. We saw it when Samoa played England. It's the stuff that inspires, the souls of legends. It's what makes people believe, achieve and strive to be better than they are.
And Fiji can be like that. We are better than this piddling, insignificant regime makes us out to be. We don't deserve the crap this junta brings down on us, just like our boys didn't deserve this sort of crap that the Welsh media served them. Guess that's one editor that has his foot in his mouth right about now.
That is what we need to do. We need to have the correct mindset, we need to play with our hearts, with our pride. We need to live in such a way that this regime will end up eating their "jungle boots". We owe this to our children, and their children, and their children's children. Above all, we need to do this together. Individually it cannot be done. Collectively, we cannot be stopped. We need to ,in the words of a cetain Tongan forward, "pring out A-Game to da Springpoks!!!"
Nicky Little summed it up when he succicently said "It just depends whether we are sleeping under the coconut tree or rowing the boat." The question is, are you willing to row this boat? If so...break out your oars and pull.
Congratulations to the boys..and all the best in the 1/4s. I think you will go all the way and take the cup, and this is why. It's a prophecy that's been around for a while now.
God Bless Fiji,
Mawdsomething AKA FijianBlack
