How The Truth Can Never Be Hidden
Ni Sa Bula,
The events unfolding over the last few days are another confirmation of the inescapible fact of life - THE TRUTH CAN NEVER BE HIDDEN.
Our boys played out of their skins over the weekend, and together with the Pumas of Argentina, are the big movers in the hierachy of rugby. Their performance brought home a truth that was long buried under layers of doubt, and lack of self belief, the fact that if we put our mind to it, we can be world beaters at this game. Now with the belief within the team and the country, no wonder the 1/4s this weekend is surely one of the most anticipated games Fiji has to play in for a long time.
On the flip side of things, the rejection of Bainimarama's visa by the Italian Govenment surely underlines the fact that he is considered an "undesirable" by that country. As a key member of the EU, and also a party to the Schengen Agreement, this means that other signatories to this agreement would also stop Frankie at their borders. Guess that means watching the World Cup live is a non-option as well, since France is a founding signatory to this.
Another truth that was being buried was the fact that the Constitition of this "little pile of mud" was still in force. That said, it made the coup, the removal of Qarase's government, any changes made by decree to the laws of our nation effectively illegal.....all together now "I TOLD YOU SO!!!" This has come out in the Qarase lawsuit and will be a test case to the legal integrity of this regime. Kinda reduces the junta to the level of petty criminals and thieves. Guess the "great legal minds" in their fold must be practically frothing at the mouth over this development....put a report out on that one Shaista!!!!
Yet another truth that has yet to see the light of day are the identities of the murderers of Verebasaga and Rabaka. While we may never know, there is One who knows, One who sees, One who judges and in the end it will all be revealed.
Now the thing about the truth is that you cannot stop it. You cannot hide it. You cannot defeat it. As Winston Churchill once said “The truth is incontrovertible, malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end; there it is.”
Rest assured in the truth that God does not pay at the end of every day.......
BUT IN THE END, HE PAYS!!!!
God Bless Fiji
Mawdsomething AKA Fijianblack
Great to see you back.
The house of cards built by this illegal, jaundiced junta is crumbling down.
Well said Fijian Black.We are on to the eleventh month after the take over by the junta and we are still waiting for the evidence that "they" claim they have to remove the democratically elected Gvt.Like you have once again reminded us, the truth will prevail and we wait for God's time in this.
Playing rugby is all about attack and defense so now i guess the junta is all defending to stop the ball from reaching their try line.
The junta is a house of cards that is about to cave in on itself....payday always comes....what say Fijian Black.....what you still doing abroad...come back and lead us to freedom!
I like that quote from Churchill and I hope you wouldn't mind me posting it on my blog.
kutusebeneivore.
