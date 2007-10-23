I can dialogue with Qarase: Bainimarama
Wednesday October 24, 2007
Fiji's interim Prime Minister Commodore Voreqe Bainimarama says he can dialogue with ousted Prime Minister Laisenia Qarase, but only through the People's Charter.
The Charter is being developed by the interim Government as an instrument to engage the Fiji public in plotting a way forward for the country.
Bainimarama told fijilive.com that set ground rules need to be established before their meeting starts.
"We need to set some ground rules like we use to have in the Talanoa sessions (involving Qarase and Opposition Leader Mahendra Chaudhry)," he said.
"We will have to get something in writing first".
Bainimarama said he has written to Qarase, but has yet to receive a reply.
Upon his return to Suva from his island home, eight months after his overthrow last December, Qarase said he was willing to engage in talks with Bainimarama to assist in taking the country back to democratic rule.
Fijilive
WHAT IS THIS CRAP?????
Now Bainimarama wants to tie this hope we have of finally moving forwarding to that joke of a Charter? It's obvious that he is not genuine in his desire to help the nation (and that comes as no surprise) he only wants to use this opportunity to legitimise this illegal charter. If that is the case, then I think we do not need the dialogue between the 2 leaders....it comes at too high a cost.
God Bless Fiji
FijianBlack aka Mawdsomething
No comments:
Post a Comment