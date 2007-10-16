Measures of Success....
Ni Sa Bula,
The Tongan Forum has started. And with it, the pushing and shoving, wheeling and dealing, cut-&-thrust that is Pacific politics has begun.
Bainimarama according to this report, was welcomed like a rockstar. The same news article goes on to say that he believed that it was a sign of the Tongan people's understanding of what was happening in Fiji. Firstly, as they are not in Fiji, how can they understand what is happening here? How can he attribute this to their understanding of our situation, when they have not suffered job losses, pay cuts, the death and injuring of loved ones, the increase in the cost of living? How can they say that when the progress that we all worked for collectively, is not what they lost?
This other report states the opposite. It tells of how pro-democracy supporters in Tonga are resorting to guerilla tactics to get their message accross. The Tongan government, in response has extended the state of emergency that pervades the "Friendly Isles" to ensure that there are no embarrassing outbreaks of demonstration. Now doesn't that sound like our Junta? And isn't that line of reactive action similiar to the PER reactivation a few weeks ago?
The fact that the Fiji media are only focusing on the praise and applause that Bainimarama is getting is indicative of 2 things:
- They are in cahoots with the FMF.
- They are being lied to by the FMF and cannot see the lies for the bullshit.
Moving on..... the condemnation from the international community continues to come in thick and fast. Japan joined the list of growing international critics and along with the UN's Commissioner of Human Rights, has had not so flattering things to say about this regime. The funny part is, this regime attracts critism like a pile of droppings attracts flies. From the beginnings of this regimes illegal reign, there has been a persistant stream of opposition, that is slowly becoming a chorus. Too many things have gone wrong, too many mistakes have been made, too many idiotic decisions have been made, too many lies have been told by this regime. Too many times Bainimarama and others from Delainabua have led us to the brink of the abyss, all the while demeaning us by thinking that the majority of us believe the stupid lies they spread.
And that is the measure of their success. That is why most people in Fiji are opposed, or at best apathetic towards the way Fiji is right now. A detractor of mine commented that I did not know what was going on in Fiji, and as I was in the USA, I shouldn't spread my views on the mishaps being visited on our country. Well Viti Truth Seeker....that is your view. However, I must point out that I was in Fiji during and after the coup, and as a direct result of this regime's rise to power, I am now forced to work overseas, for the betterment of my family and I. I know it is hard, that sometimes we would wonder whether this will last, or if there are better times for our nation around the corner. There are....and we must not despair. We must believe, and hope and wait, for the day that our collective sun will rise again, and we will again be "The Way The World Should Be".
Until then, we must oppose this regime at every opportunity we have. We must make things as difficult for those who support it, as we can. We must make our views clear, and let our voices be heard, that we do not, will not, cannot, accept this as an inheritance for those who will come after us. We must remember that while Bainimarama might be popular to others in other countries, it is us, the people of Fiji that he, and those of his ilk have wronged, and it is also us who will measure his success.
And what will be the reward for us? We will be remembered, as the generation who stood up for the rest, who dragged our nation back into the light.
That, my friends, will be the measure of our success.
God Bless Fiji
FijianBlack aka Mawdsomething
4 comments:
Bravo mawdsomething.
you said it.
its hard to see my fiji going down like this with this IPM ulukow's mouth going, spewing untruths and ignorance.
i can't believe also about FIJI Human Rights Commission chairperson Doctor Shaista Shameem , stupider by the day.
when might the army revolt?
i really cannot understand why the Fiji Times had to give such a dramatic headline of "Rock Star Welcome in Tonga for Frank"...
Good for Frank! What has that got to do with the people of Fiji??
Understanding SDL Policies:
In the 1920's ressentiment was invoked to explain the rise of Nazism in Germany, and given the evidence, it is surprising that it has been so little used to explain the varieties of "Left fascism" so prevalent in the Third World today. Its characteristic emotion is a kind of retributive vengefulness toward whichever class or race or cultural tradition impairs one's self-esteem; and its characteristic political expression consists of policies which satisfy no economic rationale but exist almost entirely to satisfy a need for revenge.
Understanding SDL Policies:
In the 1920's ressentiment was invoked to explain the rise of Nazism in Germany, and given the evidence, it is surprising that it has been so little used to explain the varieties of "Left fascism" so prevalent in the Third World today. Its characteristic emotion is a kind of retributive vengefulness toward whichever class or race or cultural tradition impairs one's self-esteem; and its characteristic political expression consists of policies which satisfy no economic rationale but exist almost entirely to satisfy a need for revenge.
Post a Comment