Lies, Lies and More Lies....
Ni Sa Bula,
Today, I want to debunk a few myths and lies that the spin doctors working for this regime have spawned, in their efforts to divert attention of the international community from the real and pressing issues that now confront us as a nation.
Principle amongst these is the claim of "moving Fiji forward." By all measures, Fiji was moving forward before this coup, in fact before all other coups. Each coup has set Fiji backwards, and this one is no different. Every time we have a coup, our standing, our reputation with the international community heads south. Deep south. The idea therefore of using a coup to move the country forward via a coup is absurd, to say the least. How can a course of action that leads to economic, financial, social and political hardship be moving us forward? How can killing innocent civilians be justified with this? How can toppling a democratically elected government move us forward?
All these coups have achieved is they have stunted our growth as a nation. It's a testiment to our resilience as a country that we still grew in this period - no thanks to the coup executers. Imagine where we would be now if there had never been coups? I'm sure those of you who are economically and statistically inclined can easily prove this from the GDP growth figures and the like that our Bureau of Stats produces faithfully each year.
Now Bainimarama claimed that "our doors are open and we have nothing to hide". Really?????? How about the murderers who are still at large and hiding as soldiers? How about the tax evaders masquerading as ministers in your Government? How about the rampant Human Rights violations condoned and carried out against those who speak out in opposition against this coup? A little bird told me that the FMF still search for me....and that the search for the "bloggers" has not died down at all. How about the fact that our taxes are now being used to fund trips overseas for unelected regime members, for rental cars used by this regime? How about the fact that there has not been a shred of evidence produced by this regime to justify it's actions? oh I forgot, they didn't hide that..BECAUSE HIDING IT WOULD IMPLY THAT THEY HAVE THE EVIDENCE WHICH THEY DON'T!!!!!!
Another claim Bainimarama made is that "we are on our way to improving governance and creating a more progressive nation". I thought the fact that the 2006 elections produced the first truly multiparty cabinet was a sign of a country making progress. I thought the fact that the number of seats awarded in said parliment reflected the wishes of the people was testimony to the progress we were making as a nation. Improving Governance???? How???? By appointing idiots like Teleni, Leweni, Aiyaz and Shaista to positions they have no experience, intelligence or plain old common sense for? By running the nation as an extension of a petty group of soldiers whose knowledge base doesn't go far beyond marching, watching and guarding? By listening to people like Raturala for advise on the media, Kurusiga for advise on the GCC, Aiyaz for advise on legal issues, Shaista for advise on human rights issues, Nailatikau for Foreign affiars????? How good is the country going to be, surely if you use these mentally challenged people to decide the fates of our people? What have they done to merit ( THE WORD IS MERIT!!!) their positions? What have you done Bainimarama, to prove that you have the nous, the capability to lead this nation? Your leadership is bringing us progress...in the wrong direction.
Now Japan has joined a lot of other nations in condemning this regime. USA, Australia, New Zealand, the EU, and Canada have all condemned this regime. The G8 have said " Bainimarama, your regime sucks..." and this is coming from people who know the real deal, and it is surely not this "Government".
We are not moving forward. Moving forward does not mean pay cuts, job losses, death, injury, aid suspension, assistance withdrawl. It means better living conditions for us, for all. Now investers who had their eye on Fiji are now spending their money elsewhere, and we are losing out to our neighbours, as they international community see us as a volatile nation, one in which it is not safe to invest. Moving forward means elections, an inclusive government, where the policies and legislations implemented are reflective of the will of the people, and not as we have now, where the will of the people is being subjugated to the will of the idiots... I mean the few.
Seriously, why can't we have elections? Why? No Money? I'm sure the international community will fall over themselves to donate expertise, money and resources to fund any election. No candidates? Possibly..with this regime threatening previous candidates who would like to stand in any upcoming elections if there are any. Any why shouldn't they? Isn't the decision as to who forms the next Government ours? Who gave this regime the right to decide that? The guns? How pathetic!!! What kind of moving forward is that?
To move forward, this is what we need to do.
- Have elections.
- Get a Democratically elected government in place
- Dismantle the Army. It's an institute that got FJ$80 million in last year's budget (given by the SDL no less!!) and they brought all this crap down upon us. To really get rid of the coup culture, get rid of it's incubator in Delainabua.
- Prosecute all coup executers, and put them away for a long, long time. Why should George Speight be the only one to pay his dues to society? Rabuka and Bainimarama should also join him. Or are there a different set of rules for soldiers who break the law?
To the liars in the FMF Media Cell, please stop peddling all this rubbish. It's makes you look really stupid. The people of Fiji are far more intelligent than you give them credit for,
God Bless Fiji,
FijianBlack aka Mawdsomething.
112 comments:
Well said, Fijianblack. Dr goebels himself must have taught the green goons their propaganda techniques. But they are starting to be exposed as liars.
Another lie from the illegal jaundiced junta has been exposed.
"Shyster is a liar!" says UN.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Louise Arbour, has also recently expressed concern over the actions of Director Shameem. In a letter to Dr Shameem, dated October 3rd, Ms Arbour said, "I sincerely regret that the Fiji Human Rights Commission is no longer a part of the ICC and has decided not to pursue re-joining that important body at its upcoming meeting in October." Ms Arbour was also troubled by recent media statements by Dr Shameem, which appeared to imply that the Director (now Chair of the FHRC) was preparing reports on behalf of the UN High Commissioner. In the letter, Ms Arbour said that no reports or investigations are carried out on her behalf by anyone outside of the UN. She has called on Dr Shameem to clarify this misrepresentation in the media. [polite way of saying liar]
I just read that on Fiji Times Online... Seriously though..did you expect anything else?
And this is someone who is the Amicus to the court....talk about keeping your friends even closer!!!
Bula FB & MS - welcome back. You said it - and you know what - people know this - it needs people like you to push home the point and to convince the masses that this is real - the place we are living in ... living in this living lie that is the junta. Please don't stop blogging - we miss you when you aren't pressing it home for us!
Fijian Black this is probably your best posting so far. Keep blogging I beg thee and may I ask if its okay to post your current comments on the solivakasama blog as well to widen the coverage as much as possible.
I mean people need to read this.
This is so powerful and we must constantly kindle the flame of resistance otherwise the mass might become to complacent.
It says this in the bible?
As the Bible says " Moving forward means elections, an inclusive government, where the policies and legislations implemented are reflective of the will of the people, and not as we have now, where the will of the people is being subjugated to the will of the idiots... I mean the few.
I don't think so.
http://www.fijilive.com/news/show/news/2007/10/16/news1.html
UTOF wants its Momi money back
Tuesday October 16, 2007
A winding up notice has been sent to Muanirewa Resort Ltd, the company linked to the Momi Bay developers Matapo Ltd, after it defaulted on a $12 million loan repayment to the Unit Trust of Fiji.
“We have had meetings, and promises have been made and not honoured. At the moment we are commencing our legal process to recover the money because there is no concrete evidence that they have got money to pay,” Unit Trust lawyer Sosefo Inoke says.
He said the company has been given 21 days to pay up.
Muainirewa was to have paid the loan back to Unit Trust by September 30 but the deadline was extended to October 10, but no money was forthcoming.
Inoke says there is no indication as to when the money would be paid.
For its part, Matapo Ltd says it would make a statement when the issue is resolved.
Inoke says this is money owed to the small investors whose savings are invested with the Unit Trust of Fiji.
“They are not rich people ... they are ordinary working people.”
He says investors come from overseas, take big loans and don’t pay it back. “We spend a lot of money trying to recover it.”
Late last month, Fiji's interim Government had said it would be requesting financial institution, the Fiji Development Bank to give a further $15 million to Matapo Limited in respect of the Momi Bay development project. (The multi million dollar project has been at a standstill since early this year due to lack of funds.)
However, Government said the funds were to be held in escrow until Matapo repaid all debts owed to the Unit Trust of Fiji, and Matapo sources $36 million from offshore which was required to develop the project.
It is unclear at this stage whether Matapo has been able to source the funds.
The project is divided into two phases. Stage 1 is owned and managed by Matapo Ltd and stage 2 by Muainarewa Resort Ltd.
Stage I of the project has to date been financed by $90m contributed by shareholders of Matapo Ltd together with funds provided by the FDB/FNPF syndicate approved total loan facility of $74m.
Unit Trust of Fiji provided a loan of $12m to Muainarewa Resorts Ltd for the purchase of 422 acres of land required for Stage II.
“At the end of the day, we want the money back and that is the normal commercial terms under the contract,” Inoke says.
My Bad...I was thinking of the Bible while posting and somehow that got past the censors... I stand corrected.
Got past the censors? What censors?
There's no one here monitoring what you post, except your readers... who are of course, primed to be misled by someone living in the US and with very little understanding of what's happening on the ground.
Why don't you write about the BIG CHHERS Frank got while in Tonga?
Anon (October 16, 2007 3:10 AM)...please post this on the Solivakasama blog if you wish....
Vinaka Fijian Black, will do that no and acknowledge you of course
Добрый день всем!
У меня киста яичника, гинеколог сказала, что нужно делать лапароскопию. Также сказала, для того я сама звонила и договаривалась об операции. Она порекомендовала мсч №33 и туда может уяснить направление. Я не москвичка. Позвонила в мсч №33, там сказали, что операция возможна только на платной основе, и даже прием к гинекологу у них будет для меня платный. Так у меня вопрос. Это нормально? Даже не смотря на то, что я прикреплена в Москве к поликлинике №107. Подскажите, вполне вероятно ли мне сделать лапароскопию даром или же уже нужно деньги копить?
[url=http://2nt.ru/go/serial.php]Вообще любой сериал и особенно новинки я качаю тут [/url]
[url=http://2nt.ru/go/teets.php]Молодежное видео тут[/url]
Как говорилось на Seexi.net Судя по отзывам на этом форуме, мужчины-близнец поголовно бабники, ветренные, кинут в всякий момент, бросят, изменят и тп и тд. Предлагаю опровергнуть стереотипы и устаревшие клише.
Доводы за и против мужчин-близнецов. +)
Как говорилось на Seexi.net Здравствуйте!Помогите,кто знает что делать!Может кто-нибудь с таким сталкивался.У кошки (4.5года,1 раз были котята)набухли 2 груди,одна сильно,другая чуть поменьше.Возила к врачу,сказал-мастит,выписал антибиотик,амоксицилин и мазать камфорным маслом груди.Прокололи 10 дней и никаких результатов,не сокращаются они,а на днях я их массировала,а от туда молочко немножко вышло,ну я сколько сумела сцедила,но всё точно еще они большими остались и сейчас какие-то не очень большие шишочки прощупываются.Я сейчас испугалась-может это опухоль у неё?!!
Как говорилось на Seexi.net Добрый день!
Разбирала вчера шкаф, взяла в толк, что много вещей уже не буду носить. Выбрасывать жалко. Хотеловь бы реально помочь людям, отдать в многодетную семью, к примеру, но боюсь попасть на пьяницаов, коие все продадут. В церковь не буду носить- у нас возле нее цыгане ходят, думаю что не дойдет до нужных рук.
Заранее спасибо
Как говорилось на Seexi.net 6 лет занималсь аэробикой, шейпингом ну и все произвольные от этого... Два месяца назад уволился тренер и до сих пор замену не найдут, работает только тренажерный зал. Никогда раньше не занималась на тренажерах, мои мышцы имеют предрасположенность к перекачиванию (занималась с утяжелителями), с чего же стоит начать и имеет ли резон? Склонность к полноте есть и уже перерыв в занятиях 2 месяца, тренер там есть, но поскольку это все платное естественно он скажет что все будет поскольку нужно. Посовейтуйте у кого есть опыт! Мнения фитнес инструкторов тем более важно!!!!
Лучшая тизерная партнерка для вебмастеров: [url=http://TeaserNet.com/?owner_id=18634]http://TeaserNet.com/?owner_id=18634[/url]
Как говорилось на Seexi.net Я принимаю натуральные скипидарные ванны Скипофит для похудения, начинать и вместе укрепляю иммунитет. следовать каждую ванну уходит порядка 400 грамм, ванны принимаю через день. однако есть тогда еще кто-нибудь, который пользуется Скипофитом? если и, то для чего, для лечения или для похудения?
Как говорилось на Seexi.net Девочки, что это может быть: вчера ночью начало болеть (вернее, как говорят, драть) горло, очень сильно, но как-то с одной стороны. За день чуть уменьшились досадные чувства, но распространились по всему горлу. Насморка нет, голова не болит. Ощущение, будто есть температура, но ее нет (36,7). Горло красное, тем более за правой миндалиной. Что это такое и чем лечить? Заранее спасибо!
Стоит только привыкнуть к труду – и уже нельзя жить без него. Неусыпный труд все препятствия преодолевает. Если же ты что-то сделал пусть медленно, но хорошо, то быстро все позабудут, что ты работал медленно, зато будут долго вспоминать, что ты сделал это хорошо. Где работа, там и густо, а в ленивом дому - пусто. Нажитое трудом потеряется бездельем. Труд вырабатывает какие-нибудь особенные гормоны, повышающие жизненный импульс. Обошли все центры занятости. Будешь делать кое-как, так и получится кое-что
[URL=http://vakansiy-russ.ru/wordpress-425.html]Работа сварщиком в москве[/URL] [URL=http://vakansiy-rus.ru/wordpress-341.html]Работа в маскве[/URL] [URL=http://vakansiy-rf.ru/wordpress-368.html]Предложение вакансий[/URL] [URL=http://vakansii-rf.ru/wordpress-111.html]Работа в королеве мытищах[/URL] [URL=http://vakansii-russ.ru/wordpress-198.html]Работа север вахта[/URL] [URL=http://vakansii-rus.ru/wordpress-578.htm]Работа супервайзер[/URL] [URL=http://vakans-ru.ru/wordpress-85.html]Вакансии вахтовым методом в москве[/URL] [URL=http://mynmy.ru/wordpress-240.html]Работа сегодня вакансии[/URL] [URL=http://vakansii-ru.ru/wordpress-494.html]работа для девушек в москве[/URL] [URL=http://vakansiy-ru.ru/wordpress-537.html]Работа для иногородних в москве[/URL]
Как говорилось на [url=http://www.soki.tv]Soki.TV[/url] Добрый день!
Разбирала вчера шкаф, взяла в толк, что много вещей уже не буду носить. Выбрасывать жалко. Хотеловь бы реально помочь людям, отдать в многодетную семью, к примеру, но боюсь попасть на пьяницаов, коие все продадут. В церковь не буду носить- у нас возле нее цыгане ходят, думаю что не дойдет до нужных рук.
Заранее спасибо
[b]viagra large cialis viagra cocktail viagra reaction time [/b]
Sophy Simple Steps Guaranteed To Allow You To Spend More Time Wi Dr. Aloe Vera can be applied in liquid form to the facial area it will remove excess oil and heal your acne. Be it generic and brandname medications and sibutramine meridia diet pills you can get all that and buy lilly cialis at our online pharmacy. I was on my way from the pathologist to the pharmacist I banged my arm and hurt myself badly. Stopping the dynamic Russian forwards will of course require a team effort that ends with Luongo. Other brand or generic formulations may also be available. Addictive drugs produce a reward which is the euphoric feeling resulting from sustained DA concentrations in the synaptic cleft of neurons in the brain. You may give each page an identifying name server and channel on
[color=green][size=24]секс знакомства г владивосток[/size][/color]
секс знакомства после 30 знакомства секс вконтакте секс знакомства с трансвеститами секс знакомства в можге
секс знакомства в смоленске секс знакомства в можге секс знакомство г чайковский
знакомства секс рязань знакомства секс вконтакте секс знакомства белая калитва бесплатный секс портал знакомств
секс знакомства в молдове секс знакомства оренбург без регистрации секс знакомства в петропавловске камчатском
[color=green][size=10]знакомства дл секса[/size][/color]
секс знакомства железногорск
знакомства секс втроем
секс знакомства калининградская область
знакомства парами для секса
выборг секс знакомства
секс за 40 знакомства
знакомства секс без обязательств ростове
секс знакомства в реале
секс знакомства без регистрации новосибирск секс знакомства в перми doc секс знакомства толстушки секс знакомства камера сайты секс знакомств в красноярске
Чтобы ничего не делать, надо это хорошо уметь. Ага? Еще что нибуть по этой теме охото.
Искал реферат в Яндексе, и набрел на эту страницу. Немного информации по моей теме реферата набрал. Хотелось бы побольше, да и на том спасибо!
Опутеть как интересно во задвигаете. Класс!
Спасибо понравилось !
I then told him that I would be obedient and do mybest for him when he thought the time was right for him to shareme with his friend. I got an E mail a day or so later.
adult free fantasy stories
first masturbation stories
free gay trucker stories
free sex and incest stories
free adult gay stories
I then told him that I would be obedient and do mybest for him when he thought the time was right for him to shareme with his friend. I got an E mail a day or so later.
помогите, что мне делать...пождалуйста.|Девочки, расскажите, кто чем мазался для восразвития волос? Я имею ввиду не традиционные масла и маски, а что-то необычное, необычно, к примеру то, что вы сами выдумали. И какой был эффект?|Доброго всем времени суток. У меня такая ситуация. Встречаюсь с мужчиной 5 лет. Ему 40, мне 30. У него был брак, развелись по её инициативе в последствии 7 лет совместной жизни. Через 2 года мы начали встречаться. Он живёт с родителями, бываю у него дома. Хочу давно семью и детей. Он диалогы на эту тему пресекает, говорит, что не любит выяснять отношения. Уходила от него некоторое количество раз, потом не выдерживала и сама возвращалась. Сейчас решила уйти бесповоротно. Но ужасно тяжело, т.к. он мой первый мужчина и всё-таки 5 лет сообща. Подскажите, верное ли решение я приняла. Спасибо|Мне 19 лет, были отношения в большинстве случаев с ровесниками. За меня еще ни разу молодой человек нигде не заплатил и ничего мне не дарили!
[IMG]http://v7em.com/go/vnimanue.png[/IMG]
Oднотрахники
Приветик
Благодарствую за информацию, очень выручило. Вы представляете отличный сайт с классной видимостью =)
Хочу рассмотреть предложения о покупке темы на этом сайте. заказ такси www.taxisat.ru (Москва) Наверху и можно справа в сообщениях. Ну или каких-нибудь других выгодных рекламных позиций.
Где посмотреть, где заказать, какие правила здесь?
Хочу всегда заказывать статьи, ссылки и др. надеюсь они подойдут для ваших целей.
Я находила банеры на разных форумах всего за 2700 руб. в неделю за ссылки.
Пожалуйста ответьте тут, напишите вашу цену. Нужно для отчёта ;)
Ещё рассмотрю предложения по [b]заказу[/b] и покупке статей на вашем сайте. Куплю дорого!
P.S. Очень надеюсь на обоюдное долгосрочное сотрудничество. Спасибо, жду ваших ответов желательно с расценками и требованиями.
Интим магазин Москва
http://sex-paradise.ru
Работа для Вас офис достойный доход
Константин +7 (965) 308 34 73
http://eko2000.ru
wrist watches for fishing Fine woman swiss watches | Versace, Rolex Datejusts best prices on ladies watches
Дорогие друзья блогеры!
Поздравляю Вас с Новым 2011 Годом и Рождеством!
Пусть Новый Год стучится к Вам,
И счастьем дом наполнится.
И всё, о чём мечтали Вы,
Пусть в этот год исполнится!
Территория низких цен среди секс шопов Российской Федерации! http://sex-paradise.ru/
100 % Наличия товара на складе !
Женское белье Soft Line Collection
Женское белье Roxana
Интим товары из Германии
И не только это вы найдете http://sex-paradise.ru/
Хороший у вас блог! удачи в развитии
Спасибо, классный блог) Даже добавил в закладки, хотя делаю это редко)
хороший у вас блог, быду заходить
Мдя , Грустновато как-то !!!!!!!!!!!!!
Отличный блог у вас, много интересных постов, буду постоянным читателем!
Тема достаточно интересная, но хочу посоветовать автору, чтобы он поработал над стилями. В интернет эксплорере не разграничены абзацы.
Прикольная статья, узнал много полезного. Сейчас читаю другие публикации
Неплохо написали, нашел для себя много интересного. Продолжайте в том же духе
Мне понравился ваш блог, прочитал массу интересных статей, спасибо!
Статья полезная и приятно изложена, большое спасибо за дополнительный материал!
Интересно написано, но желательно дополнить статью
Ваш блог мне очень понравился, только допишите эту статью
Отличная статья, напишите еще на эту тему, буду с нетерпением ждать
Ой, читай, прям обчитаешься! спасибо за интересную статью
Интересная стратья, узнал для себя несколько новых вещей, щас буду разбираться, в дальнейшем отпигшусь
Поздравляю вас Старо-Новым годом, желаю вам в новом году успехов и спасибо что вы находите время поддерживать ваш замечательный блог!
Хороший у вас блог, дизайн очень понравился, со временем будет мощный блог
ну да, блог мне тоже очень понравился, уже частенько захожу
Статья очень поучительная, будет полезна особенно новичкам
Статья очень поучительная, будет полезна особенно новичкам
Мне очень понравился ваш блог, особенно дизайн, хочу себе на сайт такой же
Согласе с мнениями многих, статья очень познавательная, прочитав узнал много нового!
Допишите эту статью, то до отличного материала не дотягивает
Блого просто супер, всем советую, непожалеете
Да, почитал вашу статью и был приятно удивлен написанным, мне статья понравилась. Пишите и развивайтесь дальше
Сайт у вас неккоретно в браузере отображается, советую подправить
Да, после прочтения, я просто поражаюсь как все это бывает
Полностью согласен с предыдущими комментариями
супер как понравился ваш блог, высокого вам развития
Отличный блог, давно не читал, сразу же нашел много нового
Ок, спасибо большое, статья очень полезная для начинающих
Статья очень понравилась, узнал много полезного, буду пробовать осуществить на практике
Прикольный болг, много нашел статей нужных, в которых подробно все описано, спасибо
I love goodmenandwomendoingsomething.blogspot.com! Here I always find a lot of helpful information for myself. Thanks you for your work.
Webmaster of http://loveepicentre.com and http://movieszone.eu
Best regards
не много статей, советую регулярно добавять, а так в общем блог интересный
Доставка любых товаров, грузов и оборудования из Китая по всей России, таможенная очистка и сертификация. Объем от 10 куб.м. или вес от 2т. Многолетний опыт, оптимальные цены и сроки. 100% официально и надёжно! Ваш № телефона на почту или майл-агент dostavkatovarovСОБАКАmail.ru, или на ICQ 271-272-525 и мы Вам позвоним!
ЧЎЧ¤Ч™Ч™Ч©Чњ ЧЎЧ™Ч§Ч™Ч•ЧЁЧ™Ч˜Ч™ - Ч©ЧћЧ™ЧЁЧ” Ч• ЧђЧ‘Ч˜Ч—Ч”, Ч—Ч‘ЧЁЧЄ ЧђЧ‘Ч˜Ч—Ч”, ЧђЧ‘Ч˜Ч—ЧЄ ЧђЧ™Ч©Ч™Чќ, Ч—Ч‘ЧЁЧ•ЧЄ ЧђЧ‘Ч˜Ч—Ч”, Ч©Ч™ЧЁЧ•ЧЄЧ™ ЧђЧ‘Ч˜Ч—Ч” ЧЎЧ¤Ч™Ч™Ч©Чњ ЧЎЧ™Ч§Ч™Ч•ЧЁЧ™Ч˜Ч™ Ч—Ч‘ЧЁЧ” ЧњЧ©ЧћЧ™ЧЁЧ” Ч• ЧђЧ‘Ч˜Ч—Ч” Ч”Ч¤Ч•ЧўЧњЧЄ Ч‘Ч”Ч¦ЧњЧ—Ч” ЧЁЧ‘Ч” ЧћЧ©Ч ЧЄ 2005 Ч”ЧћЧЎЧ¤Ч§ЧЄ ЧћЧ’Ч•Ч•Чџ ЧЁЧ—Ч‘ [b][url=http://special-security.co.il]Ч”ЧЄЧ§Ч ЧЄ ЧћЧ¦ЧњЧћЧ•ЧЄ ЧђЧ‘Ч˜Ч—Ч” [/url][/b] Ч©Чњ Ч¤ЧЄЧЁЧ•Ч Ч•ЧЄ ЧђЧ‘Ч˜Ч—Ч”, Ч©Ч™ЧЁЧ•ЧЄЧ™ ЧђЧ‘Ч˜Ч—Ч” Ч•Ч©ЧћЧ™ЧЁЧ” Ч™Ч—Ч•Ч“Ч™Ч™Чќ Ч•ЧўЧ•Ч“.. ЧЎЧ¤Ч™Ч™Ч©Чњ ЧЎЧ™Ч§Ч™Ч•ЧЁЧ™Ч˜Ч™ Ч Ч•ЧЎЧ“Ч” Ч‘ЧћЧ˜ЧЁЧ” ЧњЧ¤ЧўЧ•Чњ Ч‘ЧЄЧ—Ч•Чќ ЧђЧ‘Ч˜Ч—Ч” Ч• Ч©ЧћЧ™ЧЁЧ” Ч•ЧњЧЎЧ¤Ч§ ЧњЧњЧ§Ч•Ч— Ч”Ч™Ч©ЧЁЧђЧњЧ™ ЧђЧЄ Ч”Ч©Ч™ЧЁЧ•ЧЄ [b][url=http://special-security.co.il]Ч›ЧЁЧ˜Ч™ЧЎ ЧћЧ¦ЧњЧћЧ•ЧЄ ЧђЧ‘Ч˜Ч—Ч” [/url][/b] ЧђЧЄ Ч”ЧђЧ™Ч›Ч•ЧЄ Ч•ЧђЧЄ Ч”ЧћЧ§Ч¦Ч•ЧўЧ™Ч•ЧЄ Ч©ЧђЧ Ч—Ч Ч• Ч™Ч•Ч“ЧўЧ™Чќ ЧњЧЄЧЄ. ЧђЧ Ч—Ч Ч• Ч‘ЧЎЧ¤Ч™Ч©Чњ ЧЎЧ™Ч§Ч™Ч•ЧЁЧ™Ч˜Ч™ Ч Ч•ЧЄЧ Ч™Чќ ЧђЧЄ Ч”Ч©Ч™ЧЁЧ•ЧЄ Ч”Ч˜Ч•Ч‘ Ч‘Ч™Ч•ЧЄЧЁ ЧњЧњЧ§Ч•Ч—, ЧђЧ Ч• Ч©Ч•ЧћЧЁЧ™Чќ ЧўЧњ ЧЁЧћЧ” ЧћЧ§Ч¦Ч•ЧўЧ™ЧЄ Ч‘Ч‘Ч™Ч¦Ч•Чў
Попробую объяснить в двух словах.
Каждый из нас не неднократно сталкивался с ситуацией,
когда вынуждены заново инсталлировать Windows.
Уверен, что для всех это положение неприятна,потому-что:
- инсталляция занимает примерно 2 часа;
- после установки Windows
должен инсталлировать кучу
программ, которые используются на компьютере.
Так вот, чтобы избежать этих ненужных моментов
помогает создание образа системного диска.
Как мы будем создавать образ диска?
С помощью программы [url=http://noutboom.ru]Acronics True Image.[/url]
wow server http://warlife.ru и нижегородское кольцо http://nn-fun.ru вместе http://0we.ru и онлайн http://orange31.ru а так же с сервером http://wow-nsk.ru и городским порталом http://ipsinnovation.com представляют http://05o.ru обо хостинг http://0vv0.ru и нижегородской области http://berkat.su q http://maksima.su wowqrsk http://aquarellse.su и wowpso http://pso-wow.com славики http://slavich.su twilight http://wow-twilight.ru lord wc3 http://a-sa.su кавказцы http://wolike.ru wow wolike http://shift-wow.ru shift deathwing-rage.ru server gigant-online.ru Centralniy city http://teldrassil.ru gm сервер http://bg-ski.ru лыжи в богородске http://qwest.su
[url=http://nn-fun.ru]1[/url] [url=http://warlife.ru]2[/url] [url=http://ipsinnovation.com] 3[/url] [url=http://orange31.ru]4[/url] [url=http://0we.ru]5[/url] [url=http://05o.ru]6[/url] [url=http://wow-nsk.ru]8[/url] [url=http://1eurobank.com]9[/url]
wow server http://warlife.ru и нижегородское кольцо http://nn-fun.ru вместе http://0we.ru и онлайн http://orange31.ru а так же с сервером http://wow-nsk.ru и городским порталом http://ipsinnovation.com представляют http://05o.ru обо хостинг http://0vv0.ru и нижегородской области http://berkat.su q http://maksima.su wowqrsk http://aquarellse.su и wowpso http://pso-wow.com славики http://slavich.su twilight http://wow-twilight.ru lord wc3 http://a-sa.su кавказцы http://wolike.ru wow wolike http://shift-wow.ru shift deathwing-rage.ru server gigant-online.ru Centralniy city http://teldrassil.ru gm сервер http://bg-ski.ru лыжи в богородске http://qwest.su
[url=http://nn-fun.ru]1[/url] [url=http://warlife.ru]2[/url] [url=http://ipsinnovation.com] 3[/url] [url=http://orange31.ru]4[/url] [url=http://0we.ru]5[/url] [url=http://05o.ru]6[/url] [url=http://wow-nsk.ru]8[/url] [url=http://1eurobank.com]9[/url]
it is advisable to refer the enquirer to the contacts for first-hand information. ( b ) Databases The three national clearinghouses each have substantial databases. LOEX's database currently http://buyviagraonlineauviagra-au.com#748 viagra Holland, president and chief executive, said the firm would continue to support its E and M mainframe series software for another seven to 10 years, but would start http://buyviagra100mgcostviagraonline.co.uk#6869 cheap viagra 848 Let me share a few facts that need to be burned into your subconscious
[url=http://multibars.ru/multibar-skachat-besplatno.html]мультибар скачать[/url]
У нас самые лучшие девочки по вызову, индивидуалки, есть с подружкой [url=http://123prost.ru]Проститутки Москвы и других городов[/url],[url=http://m123yandex.ru] девочки повызову, вызвать девочку к себе, проститутки по станциям метро[/url] ,[url=http://stopru.ru]девочки по вызову[/url],[url=http://stopru.ru] Шлюхи здесь, шалуньи[/url], [url=http://3d-net.ru]Заказ девочек-проституток, Форум проститутки москвы[/url],[url=http://deskru.ru] Как купить или продать фото, работа в микростоках[/url]
However, kitchens are one of the rooms in the house that we can't avoid and will inevitably end up spending a lot of time in. They commitment not slug a spread more satisfied later on. eeepc vpnc. The scenario is always the same, they are sleeping quietly and then they feel a painful sensation in their leg, which causes them to wake up and makes it difficult for them to fall asleep again. Sports fans are another group that tends to buy custom ties, as custom sports ties exist with their favour sports team’s logo and colour scheme on., wpnt vpn. There is a difference between simple business relationship and outsourcing is the way of control over the business process is handled and transferred. openvpn revoke
В помощь вашему бизнесу:
Самые новые базы данных предприятий России - 73 города,
последнее обновление - октябрь 2012г,
более 200Мб информации, а это более 1,5 млн.контактов.
Адрес, сфера организации, вид деятельности, телефон, факс, сайт, email, долгота/широта, время работы.
Цена - 2000р.
Гарантии - любые.
99995791 - ICQ
russiabd@ya.ru - email
Привет всем, есть вопрос, попался сайт с караоке [url=http://vkone.ru/films/3725-karaoke-4000-pesen-na-blu-rey-22-gb.html]vkone.ru[/url] vkone.ru, не могу разобраться как тут быстро скачать, кто нибудь может пояснить? Заранее спасибо.
У нас самые лучшие девочки по вызову, индивидуалки, есть с подружкой
[url=http://123prost.ru]Проститутки Москвы и других городов[/url],
[url=http://m123yandex.ru] девочки повызову, вызвать девочку к себе,
проститутки по станциям метро[/url] ,[url=http://stopru.ru]девочки по вызову[/url],
[url=http://stopru.ru] Шлюхи здесь, шалуньи, проститутки[/url], [url=http://3d-net.ru]Заказ девочек-проституток,
Форум проститутки москвы[/url],[url=http://deskru.ru]
Как купить или продать фото, работа в микростоках[/url],
[url=http://devki.sexyi.am/]Заказать проститутку[/url]
[url=http://wareza-net.ru]девочки по вызову[/url],
[url=http://pr-tutki.ru/]Проститутки Москвы
идругих городов[/url]
Привет всем! Хочу поделиться своими впечатлениями! Всё действительно есть в России[url=http://remgidravlika.ru///] удивительные умельцы, очень приятно общаться с добрыми людьми.[/url] Всем советую обратится к ним.
Locksmiths have evolved into a very ethical and credible group of people who usually don’t pick locks for people unless the property that is locked is owned by the person who is asking for the locksmith’s services or if they have the permission of the owner to pick the lock. Threedimensional surface decoration wedding is a major focus, but two straight skirt shape of the body is more amazing, the location of a rotator cuff is a transparent gauze, embroidered collar decorated with tulle another rotator cuff is the same, but the skirt part of the overall bias cut body, smooth and natural, not completely rigid pannier dress sense. wireless phone unlock. You can also use the websites to reach groups of people that you are trying to find online. Get more information on transformer in this article., cisco site to site vpn. The sessions are terminated and the active transactions are rolled back. www vpn tarumanagara
It is because they don’t make a good schedule of their daily routines during the phase of dissertation writing., rdp remote port. And just like wine, it’s a mistake to judge a cigar by price alone. You can’t download any free wii downloads until you install the sites software. freeware antivirus server. Also a variety of research journals and various books were also use in searching for the information. internet marketing marketing mlm network
When they finally appear, they are wearing suits and appear to be quite decent. shrew vpn client:67. Candles to give up the perfect body, is to own the brightness; mood to give up profane noise, is to own calmness. access indiana extranet
The people at risk are outdoor workers, elderly and the young. If any web development company dismisses any of your questions regarding their design process, pricing, or client references, take your business elsewhere! ir port remote control. While doctors have yet to unlock the deep secrets regarding the reasons behind eczema, they have plenty of good information that can help calm eczema flareups and prevent future ones. It explains why so many countries rich in natural resources are very poor., acrord32 exe access. Most safecrackers work based on their instincts which on most occasions are true. progamer network de
The pain can get worse if women are forced to stand for more time period and can result in weight loss, fatigue and appetite loss. This task has come to prove that it can produce real impressive brochures for marketing and promotions., ssl hk.com. You only need a website and some processing methods installed in it, and you are almost ready. wilcom adsl master splitter ps 15
[url=http://dokagame.tk/]dokagame.tk[/url] dokagame.tk, Узнавайте перрвыми новости мировой игровой индустрии, читайте обзоры игр, скачивайте игровые обои HD. Будьте в курсе!
Вот так смех, я подсчитала, сколько я потратила времени, за тот промежуток пока мое бывшее любимое реалити шоу шло, а идет оно 8 лет и сколько я спустила важных дел в трубу начав [b][url=http://zazvezdilsa.ru]бесплатно смотреть дом 2[/url][/b]. Вышла маленькая жизнь, больше я на эту дребедень времени не трачу и вам не советую, тем более смотреть стало не на что. Кто смотрел дом 2 с самого начала меня поймут, прошу прощения что не по теме, а вы смотрите это шоу?
игровые автоматы оплата смс [url=http://muhouransutechtwei.narod.ru/file315.html]играть онлайн фараон игровые автоматы[/url] на виртуальные деньги казино , [url=http://muhouransutechtwei.narod.ru/file165.html]игровые автоматы играть бесплатно сейчас онлайн[/url] казино онлайн бесплатно без регистрации , [url=http://muhouransutechtwei.narod.ru/file285.html]казино рулетка онлайн бесплатно[/url] интернет казино без депозита , [url=http://muhouransutechtwei.narod.ru/file345.html]игровые автоматы играть бесплатно shark[/url] игровые автоматы piggy bank москва , [url=http://muhouransutechtwei.narod.ru/file315.html]играть онлайн фараон игровые автоматы[/url]
яндекс игровые автоматы играть бесплатно [url=http://tinateadartiin.narod.ru/archive308.html]игровые автоматы рыбак roll with the wind[/url] онлайн покер учитель , [url=http://tinateadartiin.narod.ru/archive28.html]онлайн покер казино фараон 888 poker[/url] бесплатные эмуляторы игровых автоматов бесплатно , [url=http://tinateadartiin.narod.ru/archive770.html]игратьбесплатно игровые автоматы[/url] азартные игры играть онлайн бесплатно поиск предметов , [url=http://tinateadartiin.narod.ru/archive322.html]онлайн покер играть бесплатно без скачивания youtube[/url] игровой автомат island онлайн , [url=http://tinateadartiin.narod.ru/archive784.html]игровые автоматы алькатрас бесплатно alcatraz[/url]
казино рулетка отзывы форум [url=http://tislitipatzsembneu.narod.ru/topic225.html]вулкан игровые автоматы бесплатно[/url] слот автоматы играть сейчас , [url=http://tislitipatzsembneu.narod.ru/topic525.html]онлайн казино покер[/url] игровые автоматы бесплатно онлайн скачать , [url=http://tislitipatzsembneu.narod.ru/topic150.html]игровой автомат свиньи[/url] онлайн игры казино рулетка , [url=http://tislitipatzsembneu.narod.ru/topic450.html]игровые автоматы resident играть бесплатно и без регистрации[/url] игровые автоматы золотоискатель на двоих
[url=http://edpengotarmokhaz.narod.ru/casino684.html]форум казино рулетка[/url] покер онлайн турниры , [url=http://edpengotarmokhaz.narod.ru/casino384.html]игровые автоматы ссср играть онлайн[/url] игры игровые автоматы гараж , [url=http://edpengotarmokhaz.narod.ru/casino348.html]игровые автоматы скачать бесплатно на компьютер через торрент[/url] онлайн покер инфо , [url=http://edpengotarmokhaz.narod.ru/casino636.html]азартные игры бесплатно автоматы без регистрации[/url] игровые автоматы играть на деньги онлайн , [url=http://edpengotarmokhaz.narod.ru/casino192.html]игровые автоматы золото партии играть бесплатно в хорошем качестве[/url] игровые автоматы гейминатор играть бесплатно в хорошем качестве
http://uslugi.bezgazet.zp.ua/zaporozhie/1217967.html
Ремонт улучшение Комплексный Vip домов в Запорожье http://ukladka-kafelj.ucoz.ua http://vsjstroika.ucoz.ru http://remontkvartiri.at.ua http://vash-remont.ucoz.ua http://ukladkalaminata.at.ua
Hello very nice web site!! Guy .. Excellent .. Amazing ..
I will bookmark your blog and take the feeds additionally?
I am satisfied to find numerous useful info here in the
post, we want develop extra strategies in this regard,
thanks for sharing. . . . . .
Also visit my homepage; Glutenunverträglichkeit
http://www.torg.ua/zaporozhe/uslugi/ukladka_laminata_kovrolina_linoleuma_parketa_o_105939410 http://zap.dobav.pp.ua/c299-3162.html http://zp.doskaukr.com.ua/uslugi/stroitelsvo-remont/post?id=111640
This ensures the lender is guaranteed to acquire their money-back and the borrower
will not need to worry about sending of cheques payday loans "it's a little stomach-churning," said
morgans, that has spent seven years catering for guests at the chalet.
http://www.stroymart.com.ua/ru/catalog/firm/83187 http://www.stroymart.com.ua/ru/message-board/84719 http://www.stroymart.com.ua/ru/message-board/84718 http://www.stroymart.com.ua/ru/message-board/84106 http://www.stroymart.com.ua/ru/catalog/18398/ http://www.torg.ua/zaporozhe/remont_i_stroitelstvo/remont_kvartiry_v_zaporozhe_134593968 http://www.torg.ua/zaporozhe/remont_i_stroitelstvo/remont_kvartiry_i_ofisov_v_zaporozhe_pod_klyuch_99477199 http://www.torg.ua/zaporozhe/remont_i_stroitelstvo/poklejka_oboev_105941916 http://www.torg.ua/zaporozhe/remont_i_stroitelstvo/ukladka_kafelnoj_keramicheskoj_plitki_mozajka_105940047 http://www.torg.ua/zaporozhe/uslugi/ukladka_laminata_kovrolina_linoleuma_parketa_o_105939410 http://www.torg.ua/zaporozhe/remont_i_stroitelstvo/shpaklevka_shtukaturka_pokraska_gruntovkasten_pot_116144641 http://www.ati.com.ua/226857/bb
http://www.stroymart.com.ua/ru/catalog/firm/83187 http://www.stroymart.com.ua/ru/message-board/84719 http://www.stroymart.com.ua/ru/message-board/84718 http://www.stroymart.com.ua/ru/message-board/84106 http://www.stroymart.com.ua/ru/catalog/18398/ http://www.torg.ua/zaporozhe/remont_i_stroitelstvo/remont_kvartiry_v_zaporozhe_134593968 http://www.torg.ua/zaporozhe/remont_i_stroitelstvo/remont_kvartiry_i_ofisov_v_zaporozhe_pod_klyuch_99477199 http://www.torg.ua/zaporozhe/remont_i_stroitelstvo/poklejka_oboev_105941916 http://www.torg.ua/zaporozhe/remont_i_stroitelstvo/ukladka_kafelnoj_keramicheskoj_plitki_mozajka_105940047 http://www.torg.ua/zaporozhe/uslugi/ukladka_laminata_kovrolina_linoleuma_parketa_o_105939410 http://www.torg.ua/zaporozhe/remont_i_stroitelstvo/shpaklevka_shtukaturka_pokraska_gruntovkasten_pot_116144641 http://www.ati.com.ua/226857/bb
КаждомуСварочные работы в Самаре. Делаем сварочные и монтажные работы по индивидуальным строительным проектам. Сварочные работы в Самаре! Наш сайт [url=http://svarka63.ru/svarochnye-raboty-v-samare/[/url].
скачать трек [url=http://tfile.name/music/Mattafix+Big+City+Life/0/]Mattafix Big City Life[/url]
ВсемСварочные работы в Самаре. Делаем сварочные и монтажные работы по индивидуальным строительным проектам. Сварочные работы в Самаре! Наш сайт [url=http://xn--63-6kcai3c0bf.xn--p1ai/svarochnye-raboty-v-samare/[/url].
КаждомуСварочные работы в Самаре. Делаем сварочные и монтажные работы по индивидуальным строительным проектам. Сварочные работы в Самаре! Наш сайт [url=http://svarka63.ru/svarochnye-raboty-v-samare/[/url].
казино еврогранд скачать [url=http://mispsamolongmeas.narod.ru/get680.html]интернет казино на андроид 4 0 root[/url] интернет казино ru , [url=http://mispsamolongmeas.narod.ru/get580.html]казино джек длительность o времени[/url] скачать империя казино , [url=http://mispsamolongmeas.narod.ru/get760.html]интернет казино европа банк ярославль[/url] интернет казино правда , [url=http://mispsamolongmeas.narod.ru/get540.html]казино игра фруктовый коктель[/url] интернет казино мгновенным выводом , [url=http://mispsamolongmeas.narod.ru/get660.html]казино принцес покер турнири[/url]
онлайн казино для телефонов htc [url=http://agnersabankgalen.narod.ru/file288.html]казино фараон 888 цена[/url] интернет казино с живыми дилерами [url=http://agnersabankgalen.narod.ru/file216.html]казино 4pda[/url] казино игры бесплатно играть [url=http://agnersabankgalen.narod.ru/file189.html]top 100 онлайн казино[/url] global pay интернет казино отзывы владельцев!
Привет всем, есть вопрос, попался сайт [url=http://kladidengu.clan.su/]kladidengu.clan.su[/url] kladidengu.clan.su, не могу разобраться как тут зарабатывают, кто нибудь может пояснить? Заранее спасибо.
КаждомуСварочные работы в Самаре. Делаем сварочные и монтажные работы по индивидуальным строительным проектам. Сварочные работы в Самаре! Наш сайт [url=http://xn--63-6kcai3c0bf.xn--p1ai/svarochnye-raboty-v-samare/[/url].
Купил както встраиваемую мойку Blanco могу сказать весь доволен приобретением, советую всем поручение делал чрез сайт интернет магазина, обработали быстрее чем я думал, консультанты для сайте вежливые и отзывчивые,нравиться было.)) Вот доказательство для самолично сайт,кому нуждаться http://the.dp.ua
Скачать бесплатно любые программы можно все рабочие проверенные, советую всем
Качай софт по прямым ссылкам без реклам и sms на сайте [url=http://mir-softa.org.ua]mir-softa.org.ua[/url]
Post a Comment