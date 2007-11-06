Time To Make A Stand
Ni Sa Bula,
Watching the events unfolding in Fiji, I'm sure that most of you are feeling (as I am) a sense of despair, of disbelief, of disgust at the things that are now happening in this nation of ours.
The question that is really staring us in the face is "What are we going to do about this?" Yes..you and I, because there is no one else who is going to do anything about it. People will critique, praise, slander this regime, but it seems that none of this is getting through. So in light of this, we need to do something, instead of sitting on our hands while Fiji sinks.
These are a few things that you can do....to vent your frustrations, to have your say. Maybe nobody will listen. Maybe, nobody will care. I doubt that however. I think there are a multitude of us, who are fed up to the gullet with the crap we have to endure under idiots who have no mandate, who are destroying this paradise we call home.
Post A Letter
Write a letter to the Government of the day telling them how you don't agree with what is going on. Sign your name if you feel brave...this is not a suggested course of action.
Email Your Disgust
Email Bainimarama at telling him about your disgust at his handling of the affairs of our nation, his presumption at knowing what is best for us, and how he has screwed everything up. Copy the email to the media/NGOs/embassies etc, as Bainimarama will definitely deny receiving any email from you. For convience, I have included a list of email addresses you might want to use.
Please use a HOTMAIL, GMAIL, Yahoo address. Do not use your real name, as this will leave you open to retaliation from the junta. It's very easy to hide from this regime, I have been doing so for months, and despite their much vaunted intelligence, collectively, I think their IQ is still in the double digit range. Trust me on this one, if you take the effort to remain anonymous, you can spam this regime until it collapses under the weight of our virtual pressure.
The following is a list of email addresses that you can cut and past before you send.
INFO@FIJI.GOV.FJ
and copy the email to the following email addresses (so that the fact that you spoke out against this regime cannot be denied)
timesnews@fijitimes.com.fj
delegation-fiji@ec.europa.eu
delegation-fiji@ec.europa.eu;
margaret.eastgate@undp.org;
richard.dictus@undp.org;
usembsuva@connect.com.fj;
peterf@forumsec.org.fj;
gregu@forumsec.org.fj;
nzhc@connect.com.fj;
pacificjournalist@gmail.com;
alave@fijitimes.com.fj;
aliti@fm96.com.fj;
Dubravka.Voloder@radionz.co.nz;
amotufaga@fijitimes.com.fj;
Ben.Lowings@bbc.co.uk;
brganilau@connect.com.fj;
brganilau@govnet.gov.fj;
cheerieannw@sun.com.fj;
timocivula@gmail.com;
Dennis.Rounds@dfat.gov.au;
selai.fa@dfat.gov.au;
XLaCanna@aap.com.au;
editor@ibi.com.fj;
editor@sun.com.fj;
ebaselala@ibi.com.fj;
emilym@fbcl.com.fj;
kavai@fijilive.com;
ltaga@ibi.com.fj;
mjfield@clear.net.nz;
news@fijitv.com.fj;
nrika@fijitv.com.fj;
pacnews@connect.com.fj;
Rory_Callinan@timeinc.com.au;
mawdsomething@gmail.com;
samisoni_p@yahoo.com;
vijaynarayan@fm96.com.fj;
Walter.Zweifel@radionz.co.nz;
angie.heffern@gmail.com;
Christine.Gounder@niufm.com;
Again PLEASE DO NOT USE AN EMAIL ADDRESS THAT CAN BE TRACKED TO YOU!!!! think carefully about this if you choose to do it.
Tell your friends
Tell your friends, family,colleagues that this coup is wrong. One thing I have noticed is that the supporters of this coup are very vocal. Those of us who oppose it must be as vocal, if not more. We need to stand up and voice our concerns, because this time is was Ballu, Rt. Inoke, Mua etc. The next time, it could be your father, mother, son, daughter, friend. Don't kid yourself that by keeping quiet, you will be safe, Rabaka was someone who was minding his own business until that fateful day.
Tell them that you do not support the coup, that you oppose any government that builds itself up illegally on the bodies of it's people. Tell them that you are one person who does not agree with the course Fiji is being dragged down and will not suffer this foolishness any more.
Do something or this evil will continue to prosper.
God Bless Fiji,
FijianBlack
2 comments:
I don't see how you can expect to achieve anything if your going to keep being anonymous . If someone is arrested because they have excercised their right to free speech in the way of an e-mail , then this action alone (as risky as it is ) would highlight to the free world that this regime doesn't respect the law or human rights . It's at that point , that more can be achieved . Someone or some group , has to be brave enough to take a stand . This should have been done prior to this stupid coup , even as far bacj as 1987 !
.
Post a Comment