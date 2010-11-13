And the Slide continues......
If you cannot see it by now (or swallow the crap the junta is peddling) the country is fast going down the drain. The State is selling off Government assets (no wonder, they need cash to keep operating!!!!).
So what will Fiji use to gain those much needed dollars when we recover? I say when, because I am an optimist, I believe in the justness of our course, and conversely, the inate wrongness of the regime's aim. I know that in the end, justice will prevail, but when is the million dollar question.
If you have any assets left in Fiji, get them out. FNPF etc etc.....before these goons get their hands on your hard earned belongings.
I feel for our nation!!!
FSC next in line for carve up.
