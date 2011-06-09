A Way Out
Bula All,
A very wise lady forwarded me this, which after a good read (and it is quite lengthy) is worth looking at, in the Fiji context.
http://www.scribd.com/fullscreen/48861531
It details how to set-up a non-violent resistance to dictatorships that can, and have actually brought down regimes.
We won't get help from others, we MUST do this ourselves.
For Fiji.
3 comments:
Viva la Revolution..the non-violent one.
Thumbs Up Fiji!
Excellent! I've downloaded it. Lots of excellent advice in it for all to ponder upon. Vinaka and GOD bless.
Post a Comment