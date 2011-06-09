Thursday, June 9, 2011

A Way Out

Bula All,

A very wise lady forwarded me this, which after a good read (and it is quite lengthy) is worth looking at, in the Fiji context.

http://www.scribd.com/fullscreen/48861531

It details how to set-up a non-violent resistance to dictatorships that can, and have actually brought down regimes.

We won't get help from others, we MUST do this ourselves.

For Fiji.

Posted by Good Men (and women) Doing Something.... at 2:16 AM

3 comments:

Keep The Faith said...

Viva la Revolution..the non-violent one.

June 9, 2011 at 1:46 PM
Freedom for Fijians said...

Thumbs Up Fiji!

June 9, 2011 at 6:19 PM
sdl.to.da.bone said...

Excellent! I've downloaded it. Lots of excellent advice in it for all to ponder upon. Vinaka and GOD bless.

June 26, 2011 at 6:01 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 